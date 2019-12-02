Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:26 IST
Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel
Khwaja Moinuddin feeding children at an orphanage in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of his friends -- Srinath Reddy and Bhagat -- runs a YouTube channel called "Nawab's Kitchen Food For All Orphans" and feeds orphan children at least once or twice a week.

"When I was working, all I used to do was go to the office, work and go back home. There was no satisfaction in life. I was searching for meaning in life and wanted to make a difference," Moinuddin told ANI on Monday. The trio cooks large quantities of food in an open green field and distributes it among children in orphanages in the city. They also film the entire process for videos on their channel.

He said that one day he gave his food to a needy person and it gave him the satisfaction in life he was looking for. "I went home with a smile on my face. I felt like I did something good," Moinuddin said. "We decided that we will start something to help the unfortunate, orphan children and poor people. We thought that at least that way, we will get satisfaction from the work we do. And we are enjoying this very much," he said.

The YouTube channel is a source of income for the three to feed the children. "We are not doing this to make money. We are only doing this to feed the orphan children, whom no one else takes care of. Now, whenever we go home we are happy that we made a difference in the world," Moinuddin added.

One of the children at an orphanage, Balika Vasanti Griham, said that the three come at least once or twice a week and feed them really "tasty dishes". "I have been in the orphanage for over two years. Bhaiya has been coming here at least once or twice a week to feed us really tasty and different dishes. They even bring cakes for us on our birthdays," Kirti said.

Moinuddin says that these children also find love and affection in their act of coming every week to feed them adding that they would like to continue their effort with the help of people so that these kids never go hungry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019