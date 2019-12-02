Left Menu
TN: White foam covers Marina beach in Chennai

The city's famous Marina beach was on Monday seen covered in a thick white foam.

A child playing in the white foam formed at the surface of Marina beach in Chennai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The city's famous Marina beach was on Monday seen covered in a thick white foam. The toxic water coming through the Adyar river gets mixed with untreated sewage resulting in the white foam-like substance at the shore.

People were seen playing and taking selfies on the beach. "After hearing the news that the sea is filled with froth, we came here with the family to enjoy. It was very nice to see. It is because of toxic materials coming from the river Adyar, the water looks dark black in colour," Surya told ANI.

"Drains like Adyar and Kovam mix with the river resulting in the froth. This situation has been here for the past few days. Fishermen are not going into the sea. We are struggling because of this froth," Ramesh, a fisherman told ANI. (ANI)

