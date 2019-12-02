Gehlot gives nod to implementation of national rural transformation project in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval to implement the national rural transformation project in the state. He has sanctioned Rs 22.86 crore for the project for the current fiscal year, according to a release.

The scheme, having 60 (centre)- 40 (state) per cent funding pattern, is aimed at promoting self employment among rural poor women and youths. The chief minister also sanctioned additional Rs 100 crore for the maintenance of roads and state highways, the release said.

