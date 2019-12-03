Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action will be taken against those responsible: CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sarkeguda encounter

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has promised strict action against personnel responsible for the alleged 2012 Sarkeguda encounter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:01 IST
Strict action will be taken against those responsible: CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sarkeguda encounter
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has promised strict action against personnel responsible for the alleged 2012 Sarkeguda encounter. "Strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible for this. The procedure is to table it (judicial commission report) before the assembly and then it is examined by the law department," he said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that there is no question of sparing anyone in the case. "After that a committee is constituted and which will decide what actions should be taken against whom. There is no question of sparing anyone in this case," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's comments come after a one-member judicial commission indicted security forces for killing 17 people, including seven minors, in Sarkeguda village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in June 2012. The commission stated that there was no firing by the villagers and no evidence to prove that they were Naxalites.

On the intervening night of June 28 and 29, 2012, 17 villagers, including 7 minors, from Sarkeguda, Kottaguda and Rajpenta were fired upon and killed by a combined team of CRPF and police personnel and 10 others were injured. Six security personnel also sustained injuries in the incident. The commission chaired by Justice VK Agarwal, a retired Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court submitted its report to the state government earlier this month.

"The report concludes that the security forces opened fire unilaterally on the members of the meeting, killing and injuring many of them. There was no firing by the members of the meeting," the Commission stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019