Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW chief alleges police didn't allow her to start indefinite hunger strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:37 IST
DCW chief alleges police didn't allow her to start indefinite hunger strike

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Tuesday that police did not allow her to start an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

She was supposed to start her hunger strike on Tuesday morning against the recent incidents of rape. However, she said police placed barricades and did not allow tents to be placed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Positives for both sides after NZ win series v England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his England counterpart Joe Root both took positives from the two-test series that ended on Tuesday, with the hosts securing a 1-0 victory after rain washed out most of the final days play in Hamilton...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

China on Monday banned U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several U.S. non-government organizations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts.SOUTH...

India's steel demand to slow down on weak auto, manufacturing demand: Moody's

Indias steel demand will slow down on account of weak auto and manufacturing order, but will remain strongest in Asia, Moodys Investors Service said on Tuesday. India will remain the worlds second-largest steel producer behind China after h...

Thomas Cook India to acquire rights of Thomas Cook brand for India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Thomas Cook UKs appointed special managers to acquire the rights of the iconic brand for India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius markets. Thomas Cook India Ltd TC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019