Carcass of crocodile with bullet injury mark found in UP

The carcass of a crocodile with a bullet injury mark was found at Bendighat of the Yamuna river in Tindwari area of Banda district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.

"The carcass was found on Monday evening. It appears that someone has shot the crocodile," Forest Ranger Krishnspal said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against unidentified person and a probe into the matter is on, he said.

