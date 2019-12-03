Left Menu
UP: Man throws out wife, six daughters from home for 'only giving birth to girls'

  • Banda
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:35 IST
A 40-year-old woman in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has accused her husband of expelling her from the house along with her six daughters for giving birth to only girls, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered against the husband and his elder brother under various sections of the IPC, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the siblings who are absconding.

Banda Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said, "The matter pertains to Korrahi village under Bisanda police station area." Accompanied by her six daughters, Shahjahan met the SP at his office on Monday alleging that her husband Lukman had expelled her from the house for giving birth to only girls.

The youngest daughter is about two-years-old while the eldest is in the age group of 14-15, Saha said. The woman also accused her husband and brother-in-law of injuring her with a knife, the SP said.

Shahjahan also alleged her husband was trying to divorce her and marry another woman, he said. Saha said, "Police officials have been directed to immediately arrest the accused." PTI CORR NAV HDA hda

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

