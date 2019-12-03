Mega drug lab busted in Manipur, heroin worth over Rs 165

A mega drug lab was busted in Manipur's Thoubal district and heroin worth over Rs 165 crore was seized along with raw materials used for its production, police said on Tuesday. In the joint operation conducted by the police and the 26 Assam Rifles on Monday, about 40.61 kg heroin was found at a house in Sada Khumbi village of the district, Thoubal's Superintendent of Police Ibomcha Singh said.

According to police, forces were rushed to the village upon receiving specific inputs about the drug lab and a search was conducted at the residence of one Ningkhangam Awungshi (39). Two large sacks containing heroin were found there. One of the sacks contained 14.31 kg of the drug and it was marked "Hasina Man Jayegea", police said.

The other sack contained 26.30 kg of the drug and had "white crystal sugar" written on it, they said. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 165.17 in the international market, officials said.

Based on Ningkhangam's revelations, a team was also sent to the residence of his brother, Wungreingam Awungshi, from where several item used in manufacturing the drugs were found, including one bottle of ammonium chloride and 10 litre of morphinated liquid, police said. Singh told PTI that all the seized items were used in manufacturing of the drugs.

Rs 2.8 lakhs in cash, presumed to be proceeds from sale of the drugs, was also seized. The brothers have been arrested and police said further investigations are underway..

