Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Sweden to join hands to set up healthcare innovation centre: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:19 IST
India, Sweden to join hands to set up healthcare innovation centre: Officials

India and Sweden will on Tuesday join hands to set up a healthcare innovation centre to promote research, broadly in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and help scale-up Indian start-ups in the sector, top officals said. "This year marks 10 years of India-Sweden cooperation in healthcare. And, today AIIMS, Delhi; AIIMS, Jodhpur and Swedish Trade Commissioner's Office in Delhi will join hands to set up a healthcare innovation centre," Niclas Jacobson, a senior official in Sweden's ministry of health and social affairs, told PTI.

State Secretary to the Minister for Health and Social Affairs Maja Fjaestad, who is travelling with the Swedish royal couple on its ongoing visit to India, said the cooperation between India and Sweden has "grown in strength" over the decade. "This year also marks Sweden-India Year of Health and we are excited about the road ahead in this partnership. The new cooperation among the two AIIMS and the Swedish side will be a broad-scoped one and work in areas of cancer and other NCDs, besides innovation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Extension line of Noida- Gr Noida metro approved by UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of an extension line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, officials said. The extension metro link will run between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge ParkV, connecting...

Tourists found alive after two weeks lost in Australian outback

A man and woman have been rescued after surviving two weeks in Australias arid outback on little more than vodka, groundwater, and biscuits, but a third person is still missing, police said Tuesday. The three friends set out to explore the ...

Militant arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Kishtwar

A militant has been arrested from a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, a police official said on Tuesday. Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder village in Dachhan tehsil was arrested ...

Batman's not a superhero, says Robert Pattinson

While he is all geared up to play the titular role in The Batman movie, Robert Pattinson believes that Batman is not a superhero The Twilight star made the comments when he sat down for an interview with Willie Geist for the Sunday Sitdown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019