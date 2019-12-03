India, Sweden to join hands to set up healthcare innovation centre: Officials

India and Sweden will on Tuesday join hands to set up a healthcare innovation centre to promote research, broadly in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and help scale-up Indian start-ups in the sector, top officals said. "This year marks 10 years of India-Sweden cooperation in healthcare. And, today AIIMS, Delhi; AIIMS, Jodhpur and Swedish Trade Commissioner's Office in Delhi will join hands to set up a healthcare innovation centre," Niclas Jacobson, a senior official in Sweden's ministry of health and social affairs, told PTI.

State Secretary to the Minister for Health and Social Affairs Maja Fjaestad, who is travelling with the Swedish royal couple on its ongoing visit to India, said the cooperation between India and Sweden has "grown in strength" over the decade. "This year also marks Sweden-India Year of Health and we are excited about the road ahead in this partnership. The new cooperation among the two AIIMS and the Swedish side will be a broad-scoped one and work in areas of cancer and other NCDs, besides innovation," she said.

