Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension line of Noida- Gr Noida metro approved by UP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:31 IST
Extension line of Noida- Gr Noida metro approved by UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of an extension line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, officials said. The extension metro link will run between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park–V, connecting the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, the officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

"The approval for an extension metro rail line was given during a meeting of the cabinet ministers in Lucknow on Tuesday," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said. The new rail link is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Aqua Line and the adjoining Blue Line metro network, which connects Noida with Delhi, according to officials.

In January this year, the Aqua Line of the metro was inaugurated which connects Noida and Greater Noida, covering a distance of almost 30 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

Phoebe Waller-Bridge named 'most powerful person in television'

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped RadioTimes.coms annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.BBCs director of co...

Finland's president accepts PM's resignation, asks govt to stay on in caretaker role

Finlands President Sauli Niinisto asked the current administration to remain as a caretaker government after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinnes five-party coalition on Tuesday.I accept your resignation request, but at ...

SPG law not being amended keeping in mind the Gandhi family: HM Amit Shah in RSPTI KKS NAM KRH NAB RTRT

SPG law not being amended keeping in mind the Gandhi family HM Amit Shah in RSPTI KKS NAM KRH NAB RTRT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019