Bodies of two teenage sisters fished out of river in UP's Pratapgarh

The bodies of two girls were fished out of a river in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said, "Their bodies were spotted in Sai river in Deum village. Both appear to have committed suicide by jumping into the river. Their hands were tied."

The officer said Shivani (17) and her sister Anjali (14), belonging to a Dalit family, were studying in a school in Ashthabhuja Nagar. The girls' father works as a labourer and they were said to have a strained relationship with their stepmother, Chandra said.

On Monday, the girls left for school but did not return home following which their uncle Arvind lodged a missing complaint with the police, he said. Chandra added that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)