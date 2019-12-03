Left Menu
Internet curb in Kashmir Valley due to aggressive anti-India social media posts from Pak: govt

  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:43 IST
The restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir have been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from Pakistan to instigate the youth in the valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The restrictions on the internet were imposed on August 5 when the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories. "In view of the aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from across the border aiming at instigating youth of the valley and glamourizing terrorists and terrorism, certain restrictions on the internet have been reported to," he said replying a written question.

The minister said due to the decisions taken by the Parliament on August 5-6, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially

relaxed. "It has been reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir that all essential services are functioning normally in the Valley," he said.

