Stalin lauds techie for helping NASA find Vikram lander

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday lauded a city-based techie who helped US space agency NASA to trace Chandrayaan-2's crashed Vikram lander on the Moon's surface. "I commend Chennai-based programmer Shanmuga Subramanian who had used lunar images to trace #VikramLander on the Moon's surface," the DMK chief said in his twitter handle.

"Was also pleased to see confirmation and appreciation of this discovery by NASA and I wish Shanmuga Subramanian the very best for his future," he said. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander, which crashed on the lunar surface in September, has been found by NASA, the US space agency confirmed on Tuesday, lauding Shanmuga Subramanian who helped it trace the debris of India's ambitious lunar mission by spending hours comparing before and after images of the landing site.

NASA's confirmation came nearly three months after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission made a hard landing near the uncharted lunar south pole in the wee hours of September 7. PTI VGN ROH ROH.

