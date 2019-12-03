Leopard enters Maha residential area, trapped after 8 hours

A leopard strayed into a residential area here on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among people, before it was trapped after eight hours, an official said. Some morning walkers spotted it in the CIDCO N-1 area shortly after 6 am and alerted police and forest officials, he said.

The leopard then wandered into a garden and two vacant houses in the area, before being caught from one of those houses. A tranquiliser dart gun was used to trap the leopard, the official said, adding this was the first time a leopard was sighted in Aurangabad.

In October, the video of a leopard entering a house in Nashik and attacking a pet dog sleeping outside the door went viral on social media. The video showed the leopard sneaking up to the dog and attacking it. The clip, recorded by a CCTV camera at the entrance of the house, showed the leopard walking stealthily towards the dog sleeping at the doorstep and grabbing it by the neck, before the canine frees itself and runs away barking..

