No study on cost of forces' deployment in JK post abrogation of special status: Govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:34 IST
The government has not conducted a separate survey on the cost incurred for deployment of security forces, their travel and supplies following the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He also said a total of 5,161 people including stone pelters, overground workers, separatists etc., were taken into preventive custody in Kashmir Valley since August 4 and of them, 609 people are currently under detention.

"No separate assessment has been made of cost incurred towards personnel deployed, cost of supplies, travel expenditure, detention of persons, communication and medical facilities, etc," he said in a written reply. The minister said the full potential and economy in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions could not be realised for the last 70 years as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered from terrorist violence and separatism supported from across the border.

He said on account of article 35A and certain other constitutional ambiguities, the people of this region were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and other benefits of various central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country. Reddy said after the declaration issued by the President under article 370 (on August 5), based on recommendation of the Parliament, and reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, all such aspects have been addressed.

"The people and business community of these regions can now realise full potential in all sectors of economy and businesses like in other parts of the country. Due to these recent decisions, certain precautionary measures taken initially have been substantially relaxed. "There is no specific report received from the government of Jammu and Kashmir or Administration of Ladakh regarding any new financial implications for businesses and economy in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions on account of such preventive steps taken as short term measure," he said.

