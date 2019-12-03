Left Menu
J-K govt shifts 116 employees of now abolished JKLC to various deptts

  PTI
  Jammu
  03-12-2019 16:54 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:54 IST
The employees of the now abolished Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council (JKLC) on Tuesday were shifted to various department, officials said. As many as 116 employees, including one additional secretary, two deputy secretaries, three under secretaries and marshals, have been shifted and posted in departments of law, tribal affairs, election, women and child development, public service commission, advocate general, they said.

After abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, the JKLC was abolished. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government also constituted a cell in the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs for keeping a record of the legislative council and facilitating the pension of the erstwhile MLCs.

Sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a cell in the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs for handing over keeping of the record of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and for processing the pension papers of the ex-legislators of the erstwhile council, the officials said. The salary of these officers and officials shall be drawn by the general administration department on the production of monthly attendance certificate by the head of the department and the organisation concerned, they said.

