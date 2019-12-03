Left Menu
Development News Edition

JuH ignored Rajeev Dhavan who was backbone of Ayodhya case: Advocate MR Shamshad

Advocate MR Shamshad, the counsel for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Tuesday, condemned the ouster of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Ayodhya case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:06 IST
JuH ignored Rajeev Dhavan who was backbone of Ayodhya case: Advocate MR Shamshad
Advocate M R Shamshad, the counsel for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Advocate MR Shamshad, the counsel for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Tuesday, condemned the ouster of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Ayodhya case. The comment came after Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in Ayodhya land title dispute case, was sacked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind a day after it filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict in the case.

"It was their [Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind] duty to give appropriate time to Dhavan to see the petition. There was no hurry to take lead in the matter and ignore the person who was the backbone of the entire case," Shamshad told ANI. The counsel said that every other Muslim party will persuade him to remain in the matter. "AIMPLB will persuade him. We are still finalising the draft [for review petition] and once it is prepared, he will be consulted".

Earlier today, Shamshad also took to the micro-blogging website to share his sentiments. "Dhavan has put his heart and soul in the matter and has been the main counsel for all the six-seven Muslim Parties. Because of one Party, the other Parties shall not run away from." AIMPLB through its Twitter handle condemned his ouster and stated, "We are indebted to the senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable efforts in the Babri Masjid case. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

After hat-trick of draws, Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Odisha FC would look to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Josep Gombaus side come into this tie after playing out three succe...

13 convicted for money-laundering in India till now: Govt

A total of 13 persons were convicted under the anti-money-laundering law, implemented about 14 years ago, in the country till now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a writte...

BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the bank informed its customers about its var...

Cong MLA inks posters with blood at Assam Assembly premises

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, on Tuesday slit his palm at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state governments alleged move to sell some of its defunct en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019