Goa: Feast of St Francis Xavier begins in Basilica of Bom Jesus

The feast of Saint Francis Xavier, revered as 'Goencho Saib', was celebrated today with devotion and enthusiasm at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. After a preparation through the novenas held for the last nine days, with the theme 'Rooted in Christ, like Saint Francis Xavier, go and do likewise', the feast of Saint Francis Xavier was celebrated in Goa by people from all walks of life.

The feast began at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa with early morning masses which were attended by thousands of pilgrims and faithful devotees. The masses were conducted by Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao, other bishops and priests.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet ministers, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat and other leaders. (ANI)

