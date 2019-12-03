Kolkata cops reach Delhi to probe bank frauds; Romanian,

City cops are taking help of the Delhi Police to probe the cases of bank frauds after over 50 people complained that money was withdrawn from their accounts, a senior official said on Tuesday. A team of the Kolkata Police is visiting the national capital to probe the complaints of frauds, which is believed to have originated from there, said Murli Dhar, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime).

In the last two-three days, Jadavpur and Charu Market police stations have received 44 and 13 complaints, respectively, involving a combined amount of Rs 14 lakh. "All the money has been withdrawn from Delhi and it is surmised that Romanian or Turkish gangs are behind the fraudulent operation," he said.

The cases at Jadavpur and Charu Market police stations are being probed together by the anti-bank fraud team of the Kolkata Police, the officer said. He said police have spoken to bank officials who have assured that measures are being taken to prevent such frauds in the future.

They have told police that anti-skimming devices are being installed at ATMs. "We have told the bank to repay the affected customers as soon as possible," he said.

Police teams will also patrol areas, particularly where unguarded ATMs are located, the officer said. He said bank officials have suggested that customers should alter their ATM PINs frequently as a preventive measure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)