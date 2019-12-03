Left Menu
No let up in cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh

  Shimla
  Updated: 03-12-2019 18:17 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:17 IST
Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI)  Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said. The weather will continue to remain dry till December 9, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, he added. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a low of zero degree Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla were 2.9, 6.6 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 25 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

