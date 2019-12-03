No let up in cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said. The weather will continue to remain dry till December 9, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.
Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, he added. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
Manali recorded a low of zero degree Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla were 2.9, 6.6 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.
The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 25 degrees Celsius, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Levels of heat-trapping gases reach yet another high: UN meteorological agency
Kinnaur receives fresh snow, schools closed
HP: Heavy snowfall in Kinnaur, schools closed
HP: Kufri shivers at sub zero temp after snowfall; schools closed in Kinnaur
Snowfall in higher reaches of HP, schools closed in Kinnaur