Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snooping by Chinese naval ships increased in Indian Ocean:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:21 IST
Snooping by Chinese naval ships increased in Indian Ocean:

Snooping by Chinese naval ships in the Indian Ocean has increased over the last few years, but the Indian Navy has been able to keep effective surveillance over such activities, Naval Officer-in-charge, Bengal Area, Commodore Suprobho De said here on Tuesday. He said the Indian Ocean has some choke points which help the Navy in keeping an eye on the activities in the region, including the Bay of Bengal.

"With the P-8I long range maritime patrol aircraft in service, we can keep an eye on activities over the Indian Ocean," De told newspersons here on the eve of the Navy Day. India at present operates eight P-8I long-range sea patrol aircraft and the Navy has placed an order for an additional four planes from the manufacturer, Boeing.

The boost to the Indian fleet will come at a time when the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is seen increasing its footprints in the Indian Ocean. By 2021, India will have a 198-ship navy, which now has 131 ships of various makes, De said.

He said a number of warships, including destroyers, corvettes and an aircraft carrier are under various stages of construction at Defence PSU shipbuilders, including the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) here. The naval officer-in-charge said though West Bengal has only around 160 km-long coastline, there are 73 landing points.

The difficult riverine Sunderbans in the region is used by smugglers, anti-nationals and traffickers, he said. De said the Navy keeps surveillance in the area to keep a tab on such activities and coordinate with the BSF, Coast Guard and the state police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from Jan, M&M, Toyota, Mercedes may follow

The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they are als...

Ex-minister Gawande convicted of assaulting govt officer

A court in Maharashtras Akola district on Tuesday sentenced former state minister Gulabrao Gawande to three months imprisonment for assaulting a government servant. Sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Ga...

14 of family killed in accident in Nepal

At least 14 people of a family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream on Tuesday in western Nepal when they were on their way to a religious function. The incident happened when the jeep fell around 300 metres do...

Swedish Queen visits dementia care centre at AIIMS in Delhi

Queen Silvia of Sweden visited AIIMS here on Tuesday and interacted with the faculty to understand the treatment practices and care provided by the premier health institute to patients with dementia. The queen, who is visiting India with Sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019