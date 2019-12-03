CAG report: no new ISBTs in Delhi defeated objective to reduce air pollution

A CAG report on the performance of Delhi government PSU DTIDC has said that the transport organisation has been lagging behind in upgradation of inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and coming up with bus queue shelters. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for 2019 noted that due to "failure" of Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), ISBTs at North and South West entry points of Delhi - Dwarka and Narela - could not be established even after lapse of more than 20 years since the Supreme Court gave directions for the same.

The objective of reducing air pollution through these two ISBTs could not be achieved as buses from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh continue to ply to the existing Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs, noted the report. The report was tabled on Tuesday during the winter session of Delhi Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Further, the report, covering the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18, pointed to the slow progress of upgradation projects concerning the existing ISBTs. Even after passage of more than five years after being assigned the responsibility of managing bus queue shelters, DTIDC failed to construct any new shelters, the report said.

