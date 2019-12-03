VHP baithak to be held in Mangaluru

The International baithak of Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be held here from December 25 to 30, VHP working president M B Puranik said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters here, Puranik said the Supreme Court verdict allowing construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya will be discussed at the session.

A plan of action for the construction will also be formulated, he said. The Supreme Court in its verdict has directed the Centre to form a trust for the construction of the Ram temple and the VHP will extend its full support to the trust and its decisions, Puranik said.

The international working committee and central board of VHP is holding its session for the first time in Mangaluru. He said around 400 delegates from across the world including the United States, Nepal, Germany, Malaysia and Bangladesh will participate in the meeting, to be held under the guidance of RSS Sarakaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

The session will begin on December 25 and the formal inauguration will be on December 27 by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and Pejawar mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, he said..

