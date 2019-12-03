Manipur Police arrests man for impersonating as IPS officer

A 25-year-old man was arrested inManipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday for impersonating as anIPS officer, police said

The man identified as Khamnam Prasanta was arrestedfrom near the Women police station in the district forimpersonating as an Indian Police Service officer, a policeofficer told PTI

"A habitual offender, Prasanta had swindled a largeamount of money from women, He was earlier arrested in April2018 for impersonating as an SP and was out on bail," theofficer said Prasanta used to send messages to many womenintroducing himself as an IPS officer, the officer said.

