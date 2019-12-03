Society should rise against perpetrators of rape, murder: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has condemned the incidents of rape and murder, while stating that the society must rise against the people responsible for these abominable acts. Dhankar, who was talking to reporters here on Tuesday, condemned the incident where a mentally challenged woman was burnt alive after being sexually assaulted in Telangana.

"I condemn any crime against differently-abled people more than normal crimes. One who commits a crime of this nature is barbaric. The society must rise against these people." The charred body of the woman, who had mental issues, was on Friday found in the outskirts of Shamshabad near Siddula Gutta temple in Hyderabad.

Dhankar further said that treating differently-abled people with contempt and crime should not be tolerated, and instead, they should be supported whole-heartedly. "Crime against women is a reflection of society. The world and the country have condemned these crimes. Those who are responsible for these crimes should get exemplary punishment," he said.

The burnt body of a woman veterinarian doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 26. Police have arrested four persons in this connection.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)