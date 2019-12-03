TN: Prime accused in gangrape of class 11 student surrenders, sent to judicial custody

The prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a class 11 student at a park in Seeranaickenpalayam here surrendered before a special court on Tuesday. Mahila Court judge Radhika sent the accused, identified as Manigandan, to 15-day judicial custody.

Four others have also been arrested in the matter. A class 11 student was allegedly gangraped on her birthday by two locals at a park in Seeranaickenpalayam area in Coimbatore here on November 26 while four others recorded the incident on their phones.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by two persons when she was celebrating her birthday in a park with six persons on the evening of November 26. Two of the accused sexually abused the girl while four others recorded the incident with their phones," police had said. Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, police have registered a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigations are on in the case. (ANI)

