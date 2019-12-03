Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane: Seven killed in road accidents in 24 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:59 IST
Thane: Seven killed in road accidents in 24 hours

Seven people, including a couple and their four-year-old daughter, were killed in three separate accidents in Maharastra's Thane district since Monday evening, police said. Two members of a family were killed and six others injured when their car met with an accident while they were on way to attend a funeral in the district on Monday evening, an official said.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Asangaon area when the speeding car suffered a tyre burst, following which the driver lost control over the wheels, the official from Shahapur police said. The vehicle then hit a road-divider and overturned, he added.

"The victims, all from Nashik, were on their way to attend a funeral in Thane. Two of them died while six others were injured in the mishap," he said. The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhavar (55) and Suman Toche (60).

The injured persons were admitted to a government-run hospital in Shahapur, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. In an accident that took place on Tuesday morning, a couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed when a truck hit their scooter, police said.

The couple's minor son, who was also with them on the two-wheeler, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said. The incident occurred at Vikas Naka in Dombivli at around 10 am when the speeding brick-laden truck knocked down the scooter, killing three persons, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Chowdhari (32), his wife Urmila (25) and their daughter Hansika, he added. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old teacher was crushed to death by a dumper in Thane district's Dombivli town on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Prabhakar Tokhe, a teacher with DNC School, was crushed by a dumper while he was riding his scooter at Patharli Naka, an official said. Tokhe was also the office bearer of the teachers cell of the NCP's Dombivili-Kalyan unit, he added.

The police are on the look out for the dumper driver, who fled the scene after the accident, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"People are not animals"; stranded migrants freeze in Bosnian forest

Hundreds of migrants and refugees stuck in a makeshift camp in a Bosnian forest are struggling to survive in subzero temperatures as snow weighs down on their tents, spurring fears that some may die unless they are resettled soon.A senior h...

UPDATE 1-German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban that had prevented arms manufacturer Rheinmetall from exporting armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying German authorities had not followed correct procedures.In November last year,...

Free police help to drop women home between 9 pm and 6 am in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that police will provide free drop facility to home for women who are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am, an official statement said. The state-wide facility will be available o...

Dalmia Cement MD & CEO Mahendra Singhi reelected as CMA President

The Cement Manufacturers Association CMA on Tuesday said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd, has been elected as its President for the second year in a row. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO Managing Director of ACC L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019