Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Dead rat found in mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar school, 9 hospitalised

In what comes as a shocking lapse, a dead rat was found in the Mid-Day meal cooked at a government school in Mustafabad Pachenda village in Muzaffarnagar in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:09 IST
UP: Dead rat found in mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar school, 9 hospitalised
A dead rat was found in the mid-day meal in a school in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

In what comes as a shocking lapse, a dead rat was found in the Mid-Day meal cooked at a government school in Mustafabad Pachenda village in Muzaffarnagar in the state. Nine children and a teacher, who had consumed the contaminated food, were immediately admitted to a government hospital after they complained of a severe headache.

Siddharth Kumar, a student at Janta Inter College, said: "As we were serving the mid-day meal, we saw a dead rat. We immediately stopped serving the food. But 9 children who had already consumed the food started complaining of a headache." Dr Vinod Kumar, a teacher, said: "The students and a teacher were admitted to a government hospital in Muzaffarnagar. The food is served by the Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti, which is an NGO in Hapur. We have complained to the authorities in this regard."

Dr Navnit Bansal, Medical Officer at the Government Hospital, Muzaffarnagar, said the condition of the students and the teacher is stable and they are out of danger. "Upon being admitted, it was said that they had consumed food in which a dead rat was found. Their condition is stable now and their vitals are also good," said Dr Bansal.

Minister of State (MoS) for Primary Education Satish Dwivedi said that strict action would be taken against all those who are found guilty. "According to a preliminary inquiry, meals in the school were supplied by an NGO. We have blacklisted the NGO. An FIR has been filed. Further action will be taken once the inquiry report is submitted," Dwivedi told reporters in Lucknow

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Administration, Muzaffarnagar, Amit Kumar Singh also said that the children were safe and action was being taken against those responsible for the lapse. "Food Safety Department has taken samples of the food and action against the NGO is being taken. Action will also be taken against the teachers who were entrusted with the duty of providing meals," said Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests CMD, director of ponzi company

The CBI has arrested a CMD and a director of a company for duping investors of a Ponzi scheme to the tune of Rs 78 crore in West Bengal, officials said Tuesday. Ajay Chakraborty is the chairman-cum-managing director of Jugantor Realty and J...

Bangladesh shuts recruitment agencies after Saudi abuse claims

Dhaka, Dec 3 AFP Bangladesh said Tuesday that it has shut down 166 recruiting agencies hiring people to work in Saudi Arabia after a spate of sexual abuse and torture allegations at the hands of employers in the Gulf kingdom. Since 1991, so...

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel prepares impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

&#160;Clarifai was named as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The company is focused on driving business solutions for commercial and public sector clients using machine learning to create a ful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019