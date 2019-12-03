UP: Dead rat found in mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar school, 9 hospitalised

In what comes as a shocking lapse, a dead rat was found in the Mid-Day meal cooked at a government school in Mustafabad Pachenda village in Muzaffarnagar in the state. Nine children and a teacher, who had consumed the contaminated food, were immediately admitted to a government hospital after they complained of a severe headache.

Siddharth Kumar, a student at Janta Inter College, said: "As we were serving the mid-day meal, we saw a dead rat. We immediately stopped serving the food. But 9 children who had already consumed the food started complaining of a headache." Dr Vinod Kumar, a teacher, said: "The students and a teacher were admitted to a government hospital in Muzaffarnagar. The food is served by the Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti, which is an NGO in Hapur. We have complained to the authorities in this regard."

Dr Navnit Bansal, Medical Officer at the Government Hospital, Muzaffarnagar, said the condition of the students and the teacher is stable and they are out of danger. "Upon being admitted, it was said that they had consumed food in which a dead rat was found. Their condition is stable now and their vitals are also good," said Dr Bansal.

Minister of State (MoS) for Primary Education Satish Dwivedi said that strict action would be taken against all those who are found guilty. "According to a preliminary inquiry, meals in the school were supplied by an NGO. We have blacklisted the NGO. An FIR has been filed. Further action will be taken once the inquiry report is submitted," Dwivedi told reporters in Lucknow

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Administration, Muzaffarnagar, Amit Kumar Singh also said that the children were safe and action was being taken against those responsible for the lapse. "Food Safety Department has taken samples of the food and action against the NGO is being taken. Action will also be taken against the teachers who were entrusted with the duty of providing meals," said Singh. (ANI)

