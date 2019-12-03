Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: One person nabbed for making vulgar comments on rape, murder victim

One person was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police here on Tuesday for making objectionable and vulgar comments about a veterinary doctor, who was on social media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:12 IST
Telangana: One person nabbed for making vulgar comments on rape, murder victim
The accused Chavan Sriram, 22, in police custody. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One person was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police here on Tuesday for making objectionable and vulgar comments about a veterinary doctor, who was on social media. The accused has been identified as Chavan Sriram, 22.

Avinash Mohanthi, Joint CP, CCS, Hyderabad, said: "A case had been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, following which the accused was nabbed." He said the Cyber Crime Police had registered the case after taking a suo moto notice of the matter on November 30 after some unknown people started uploading the pictures of a recent victim of sexual violence and murder on Facebook.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh shuts recruitment agencies after Saudi abuse claims

Dhaka, Dec 3 AFP Bangladesh said Tuesday that it has shut down 166 recruiting agencies hiring people to work in Saudi Arabia after a spate of sexual abuse and torture allegations at the hands of employers in the Gulf kingdom. Since 1991, so...

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel prepares impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

&#160;Clarifai was named as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The company is focused on driving business solutions for commercial and public sector clients using machine learning to create a ful...

Last session of Delhi Assembly concludes; Speaker Goel thanks members

The last session of the Sixth Delhi Assembly concluded on Tuesday with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel getting emotional during his valedictory speech and thanking all members of the House for their support during the past five years. Goel said ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019