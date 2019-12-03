Telangana: One person nabbed for making vulgar comments on rape, murder victim

One person was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police here on Tuesday for making objectionable and vulgar comments about a veterinary doctor, who was on social media. The accused has been identified as Chavan Sriram, 22.

Avinash Mohanthi, Joint CP, CCS, Hyderabad, said: "A case had been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, following which the accused was nabbed." He said the Cyber Crime Police had registered the case after taking a suo moto notice of the matter on November 30 after some unknown people started uploading the pictures of a recent victim of sexual violence and murder on Facebook.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

