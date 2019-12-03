Himachal govt school students got 'inferior' uniforms: Cong

The Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit on Tuesday alleged that the state BJP government distributed sub-standard uniforms under the Atal Vardi Yojana among the students of government schools.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore told the media the Himachal Pradesh government had spent Rs 58 crore on providing free uniforms to students of class 1 to 12 of government schools but the uniforms were "sub-standard and of poor quality".

Rathore demanded that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur order an inquiry into the "uniform scam".

