Last session of Delhi Assembly concludes; Speaker Goel thanks members

The last session of the Sixth Delhi Assembly concluded on Tuesday with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel getting emotional during his valedictory speech and thanking all members of the House for their support during the past five years. Goel said there were 106 sittings, which was commendable.

He said 3,269 questions had been listed during the Question Hour in the past five years. The speaker adjourned the session indefinitely, but not sine die to ensure that the same session can be continued in case of an emergency situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)