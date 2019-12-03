Student wearing Ayyaapa attire asked not to come to school Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): A primary class student wearing the trademark black attire of Ayyappa devotees was on Tuesday reportedly asked by his teacher not to come to school from tomorrow,triggering protests for some time in front of the institute, police said. Police said the fifth standard student of the school in Yadadri Bhongir district was asked by the teacher not to come to class from tomorrow for wearing the dress.

However some protesters told television channels that the student had not been allowed to attend classes for the past 16 days and was again sent back home on Tuesday. They alleged that similar incidents had occurred in the past and demanded that the school be shut immediately and action taken against those responsible for such acts.

Following the protests, the matter was later sorted out with the principal, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)