Man lies down in front of Rajanth Singh's convoy demanding change of name in Aadhaar card

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:55 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:55 IST
A 35-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, lay down on the road near Parliament on Tuesday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy was approaching, police said. The man, identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, is a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and claims to be a Bhojpuri singer, they said.

When the convoy was exiting the Parliament complex, the man rushed towards the main road and lay down on the road at around 1.25 pm demanding that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed, police said. "When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy was exiting Parliament, the man, who was loitering at a lawn in Vijay Chowk, rushed towards the main road and lay down. Seeing the man from a distance, the driver applied the brakes," a senior police officer said.

The man was lying at least 50-60 metres away from the convoy when the vehicles stopped, he said. Meanwhile, the Quick Response Team stationed outside Parliament swung into action and removed the man from the road, he added.

The man was detained for security breach and later taken to Parliament Street Police Station where he was jointly interrogated by police and intelligence officials and nothing incriminating was found. He was later let off, the officer said. The police said the man had been staying in a hotel near the New Delhi railway station for the last four days and he often comes to Delhi and tries to meet political leaders.

In another security breach on Monday, seven persons in a car allegedly drove up to the porch of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs. Delhi Police had later said that the breach was the result of "confusion" and a "communication gap" between the CRPF and Delhi Police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

