Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rent e-cycles at 62 locations in Noida from 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:02 IST
Rent e-cycles at 62 locations in Noida from 2020

In a bid to promote sustainable modes of transportation, the Noida Authority is planning city-wide services of renting e-cycles and the project is expected to be rolled out in early 2020, officials said. As many as 620 e-cycles, which could be peddled or run on battery, with GPS tracker would be available for hiring from 62 locations across Noida, including metro stations, they said.

An e-tender has been floated by the authority inviting firms and contractors for installation and operation of the project, which the officials believe would also help in providing citizens with last mile connectivity option. "The e-cycles will have a maximum speed up to 25 kmph, weigh not more than 60 kg without battery and reflectors on both front and rear sides," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

"The cycles will be unisexual with adjustable seat height, sturdy built with good quality tyres, brakes, side hook, mud-guards, chain locks, stand, lighting system in the front and rear, basket in front and shall be RFID-enabled, which helps locate it," Tyagi added. He said the docking stations are expected to accommodate a minimum of 10 e-cycles, since e-cycles may be accumulated from other stations, and be weather-proof with state-of-the-art structure.

"It will have lighting (solar options), accommodate the needs of smart card system, some lockable storage space (for repair tools, first aid kits, stationary, etc). All the e-cycle stands will be of cage type state of the art with locking facility for night," Tyagi said. He said the operating hours for e-cycle docking stations shall be between 5 am and 11 pm on all seven days a week and the cycle could be rented using smart cards, picked up and dropped at any station.

"The Noida Authority will award the designing, construction, operation and maintenance of docking stations (for e-cycles) for a license period of 3 years with a possibility of a further 2-year extension on license fee basis," he said. "The agency is to provide a reliable e-cycle sharing system to access locations in Noida and ensure their availability at all times to provide low cost, environment friendly first and last mile connectivity options to citizens," he said.

The tender for the project has been floated and bidding could be made online till December 23, the official said, adding that the Noida Authority wants to roll out the services early in 2020. "This is the need of the hour to provide sustainable mode of transportation, check pollution through vehicles and make the city green," Tyagi told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Death and debt: ethical companies find ways to tackle funeral poverty

With average funeral costs edging toward 4,000 pounds 5,100, dying in Britain has become an expensive proposition - at least for those left behind to pay the bills.When Laura Cunninghams brother died this year, she was still paying for her ...

Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

The Differently-Abled Kerala Cricket team on Tuesday won the National Blind Cricket championship-2019 held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019. The Kerala team defeated Rajasthan and bagged th...

New SPD leaders to avoid outright call to quit German government - sources

Leaders of Germanys Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkels government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said. Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia...

UPDATE 2-Lawyer says establishing Mugabe's assets will take a long time

The process of establishing the assets of the late Robert Mugabe will take some time, his lawyer said on Tuesday, casting doubt on a state media report that the former Zimbabwean leader left 10 million and some properties in the capital. Zi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019