Rent e-cycles at 62 locations in Noida from 2020

In a bid to promote sustainable modes of transportation, the Noida Authority is planning city-wide services of renting e-cycles and the project is expected to be rolled out in early 2020, officials said. As many as 620 e-cycles, which could be peddled or run on battery, with GPS tracker would be available for hiring from 62 locations across Noida, including metro stations, they said.

An e-tender has been floated by the authority inviting firms and contractors for installation and operation of the project, which the officials believe would also help in providing citizens with last mile connectivity option. "The e-cycles will have a maximum speed up to 25 kmph, weigh not more than 60 kg without battery and reflectors on both front and rear sides," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

"The cycles will be unisexual with adjustable seat height, sturdy built with good quality tyres, brakes, side hook, mud-guards, chain locks, stand, lighting system in the front and rear, basket in front and shall be RFID-enabled, which helps locate it," Tyagi added. He said the docking stations are expected to accommodate a minimum of 10 e-cycles, since e-cycles may be accumulated from other stations, and be weather-proof with state-of-the-art structure.

"It will have lighting (solar options), accommodate the needs of smart card system, some lockable storage space (for repair tools, first aid kits, stationary, etc). All the e-cycle stands will be of cage type state of the art with locking facility for night," Tyagi said. He said the operating hours for e-cycle docking stations shall be between 5 am and 11 pm on all seven days a week and the cycle could be rented using smart cards, picked up and dropped at any station.

"The Noida Authority will award the designing, construction, operation and maintenance of docking stations (for e-cycles) for a license period of 3 years with a possibility of a further 2-year extension on license fee basis," he said. "The agency is to provide a reliable e-cycle sharing system to access locations in Noida and ensure their availability at all times to provide low cost, environment friendly first and last mile connectivity options to citizens," he said.

The tender for the project has been floated and bidding could be made online till December 23, the official said, adding that the Noida Authority wants to roll out the services early in 2020. "This is the need of the hour to provide sustainable mode of transportation, check pollution through vehicles and make the city green," Tyagi told PTI.

