Six held for robbing taxi driver, passenger in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area
The Delhi Police has arrested six people for allegedly robbing a taxi driver and the passenger travelling in his car in the high-security Chanakyapuri area, officials said. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.
The taxi driver, Durgesh Sharma, 38, said the six accused robbed him and the passenger, Mohit, of Rs 4,500 and an iphone when they stopped at a CNG refuelling station near the Taj Palace on San Martin Marg. The robbers also beat up the driver and the passenger when they resisted.
Based on the statement of the driver, police filed an FIR and scanned the CCTV footage from the area, which led to the arrest of the six persons, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Chanakyapuri
- CCTV
- San Martin Marg
ALSO READ
HC declines to entertain plea to replace Delhi Police with another security force in courts
Delhi Police urges JNU students not to take law in their hands
Delhi Police denies using force against protesting JNU students
Six Delhi Police personnel suspended for partying with criminal
Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs