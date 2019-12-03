Six held for robbing taxi driver, passenger in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area

The Delhi Police has arrested six people for allegedly robbing a taxi driver and the passenger travelling in his car in the high-security Chanakyapuri area, officials said. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The taxi driver, Durgesh Sharma, 38, said the six accused robbed him and the passenger, Mohit, of Rs 4,500 and an iphone when they stopped at a CNG refuelling station near the Taj Palace on San Martin Marg. The robbers also beat up the driver and the passenger when they resisted.

Based on the statement of the driver, police filed an FIR and scanned the CCTV footage from the area, which led to the arrest of the six persons, the officials said.

