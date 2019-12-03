AP: Nara Lokesh lashes out at Jagan Reddy-led govt over Padmaja's arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday lashed out at Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh over the alleged arrest of Padmaja for slamming state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao here. Taking to Twitter, Lokesh said: "When Jagan's supporters attack Chandrababu Naidu with slippers and stones, police consider it as 'freedom of expression'. However, when a woman, who is furious of Jagan's worst rule, speaks out, it is seen as an 'illegal act' by the police. I condemn Padmaja's arrest."

He added, "Do only the YSRCP ministers, leaders and workers have 'freedom of expression'? Even if the ministers hurl abuses, speak in filthy language, will it become a sacred thing?" Warning Chief Minister Reddy, the TDP leader said in another tweet, "Jagan, it is unwise to think that you will remain in power forever. Your every act that is corrupting the systems, will definitely catch you off guard."

Meanwhile, Mangalagiri TDP leaders have filed complaints against Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao in Mangalagiri rural and town police stations alleging that the minister had made derogatory comments against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Earlier today, Kanchikacharla Police had issued notice to Padmaja for allegedly abusing Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao.

A few days ago, minister Kodali made a remark against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. Padmaja while reacting in media on those comments reportedly used abusive language against the minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)