Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM meets CMs of Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and others to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the chief ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:16 IST
HM meets CMs of Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and others to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Home Minister Amit Shah at Assam Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the chief ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Apart from the Chief Ministers of the three states, the activists of North-East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), and members of the civil society were also present in the meeting at Assam Bhavan here.

NEFIP and MANPAC are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who are facing persecution in their countries. Earlier today, North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said that during the meeting the Home Minister hinted that the Bill could be introduced during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

"The Home Minister has indicated that the Bill will be introduced in Parliament's Winter Session," Assam's Finance Minister Sarma told ANI. Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during the meeting on November 29, 30 and December 3.

Politicians and civil society members of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland met with the Home Minister today, Sarma said. He said: "After discussions, a framework of the CAB will be formulated and that will be introduced in the Parliament. I can not comment on what will happen to it further."

The BJP leader said the leaders discussed at length about several aspects of the proposed bill. "We discussed at length that whether Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will override or will it be subjected to provisions like existing 6th Schedule of Constitution and the inner line permit applicable in few states of North East region," he said.

On November 30, Sarma had said that that in the meeting with Shah, a consensus was formed that efforts would be made to accommodate north-east specific grievances in the new draft of the Bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on ...

Trump announces US will host G7 Summit at Camp David

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the next years G7 summit will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, weeks after the White House first announced and later quickly reversed plans to hold ...

Kolkata man arrested for harassing 32-yr-old woman in metro train

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman and passing lewd comments in a metro train here, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Gar...

Crime against women: DCW chief sits on hunger strike; demands capital punishment for rapists

Hours after DCW chief Swati Maliwal began her indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for rapists, the Delhi Police asked her to shift from the site to which she relented late in the night. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019