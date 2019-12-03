Left Menu
Honey trapping case: Indore HC sends hard disk for analysis at CFSL Hyderabad

Indore High Court directed that a hard disk in connection with the honey trapping case be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis.

  Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  Updated: 03-12-2019 23:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indore High Court directed that a hard disk in connection with the honey trapping case be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis. A division bench of Justice Satish Chandra and Justice Shailendra Shukla said that the court is of the opinion that the aforesaid material relates to the crime.

"The hard disk in a sealed cover has been handed over to Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Misra who is also present in court and who is part of the investigating team. Misra shall forward the same to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, for analysis in a sealed cover," the court said in its order on Monday. The court observed that the hard disk in a sealed envelope has also been submitted to the registry of the court.

"This court is of the opinion that the aforesaid material as it allegedly relates to a crime, which is subject matter of the present writ petition, needs investigation," it added. The development comes in the petition filed by one Digvijay Singh seeking court orders for a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this year, six persons, including five women, were arrested in connection with the case. It came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy. (ANI)

