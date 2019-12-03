Left Menu
SAD-BJP urges Governor to direct Punjab CM to recommend dismissal of Sukhjinder Randhawa

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to direct Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to recommend the dismissal of Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for allowing a free rein in gangsters in jail which had created havoc in the state.

  ANI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:58 IST
SAD-BJP delegation during a meeting with Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to direct Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to recommend the dismissal of Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for allowing a free rein in gangsters in jail which had created havoc in the state. The SAD-BJP delegation, which was led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former BJP President Vijay Sampla, briefed the Governor about the increasing cases of gangster related crimes and said this was taking place due to the patronage of the Jails minister who was allowing gangsters to operate with impunity from jail.

Urging the Governor to recommend a CBI inquiry into the gangster-Minister nexus, the delegation demanded him to send a report to the Home ministry on the total collapse of the law and order machinery in Punjab. The delegation was accompanied by the family of former Akali Sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan, who was murdered brutally on November 18. The family members alleged that they were not getting justice in the case as the police haven't recorded their statement yet.

"The family members, including the son and newly married daughter of Dalbir, also told the Governor how Sukhjinder Randhawa was threatening them into silence by stating that the murder of their father was a 'mamooli 'incident," SAD said in a statement. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Governor that gangsters seemed to have taken over the State and even showed him videos of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria celebrating his birthday in jail.

"The gangsters had become so bold that they had openly threatened former minister Bikram Majithia when he exposed the gangster- Minister nexus," he added. Badal also disclosed that there had been repeated cases of gangsters eliminating their rivals while sitting in jail and even taking credit for the same as had happened in the case of killings in Malerkotla and Malout recently.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla said, "There was fear in civil society with prominent businessmen and professionals getting extortion threats. No effort was being made to check this lawlessness and in fact, gangsters were operating safely from jails." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

