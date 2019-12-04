Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet against its full capacity of 71 feet on Tuesday evening.

People residing on the banks of the river in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts are advised to move to safer places. They have been advised against taking a bath or boating in the river. The Vaigai dam provides water for irrigation as well as drinking water for Madurai, Dindigul and Andipatti districts. (ANI)

