JNU students hold torch rally to demand complete rollback of hostel manual, fee hike

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) carried out a protest march with torches inside the varsity campus late on Tuesday and demanded the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike. At 9.30 pm on Tuesday, the JNU Students' Union called for a 'Mashaal Juloos' or torch rally, which started from Ganga Dhaba and moved towards the Chandrabhaga Hostel and finally reached the administrative block.

The students were holding placards with different slogans written against service charge and moral policing. The students claimed that they have been protesting against the fee hike and other issues for a long time but the administration has neither shown any interest in democratic dialogue nor has it shown consideration for students who will be pushed out from higher education.

Earlier on Tuesday, JNU issued another circular stating that students must complete all academic requirements in order to be able to register for next semester."All students must complete all academic requirements, including sitting for end-semester exams and submitting their respective dissertations/thesis. Failing which the names of such students will be removed from roll list," the circular stated.JNU has previously issued circulars on November 17, 28 and 29. The end semester examination will start from December 12."This is also to remind the M.Phil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names automatically removed from the roll list of the University," the circular stated further.The students, who have been agitating for over four weeks against the hostel fee hike, have said that their strike will continue till a complete rollback is announced. (ANI)

