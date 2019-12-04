MP: Father of road accident victim distributes helmets at condolence meet

Setting an example by his act, father of a man who had lost his life in a road accident, distributed helmets to youngsters at the condolence meet of his deceased son in an order to spread the message of road safety and to ensure that no one else has to suffer similar fate. 25-year-old Lucky Dixit had succumbed to his injuries after meeting with an accident on November 20.

In a heart-warming gesture, his father Mahendra Dixit distributed helmets to boys above 18 years who attended his son's condolence meet in Damoh on Tuesday. Lucky got seriously injured after his bike met with an accident. As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained injuries on head and later succumbed to it in the hospital.

"I do not want other parents to undergo the pain of losing their young child. My son died because he was not wearing a helmet. He suffered severe injuries. I decided to distribute helmets to youngsters above 18-year-old and to spread awareness regarding road safety and give a message that everyone should follow traffic rules for their own safety," Mahendra Dixit told ANI.' The father also appealed to other parents not to allow their children to move out of their houses on a two-wheeler without a helmet.

"The step is very thoughtful and appreciating. At a time when the family is unable to come out of the pain they are going through, they have decided to work to raise public awareness among youth regarding traffic rules and road safety. They do not want other children to face a similar fate," a relative of the family said. Deceased's friend said that he will follow all the rules and never ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

"I would spread the message to others. We will try to ensure that loss of lives occurred due to avoiding safety precautions can be reduced", one of the deceased's friend said. Damoh Collector Tarun Rathi also appreciated the gesture and said, "The government has been advising people to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. Several programmes are being held by the administration to spread awareness and reducing accidents." (ANI)

