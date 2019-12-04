Left Menu
Koraput: Professor I Ramabrahmam appointed vice-chancellor of Odisha Central University

Central Government's Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has appointed professor I Ramabrahmam as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Koraput.

Professor I Ramabrahmam appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha.

The appointment has been made for a period of five years from the date of taking charge of the office. Ramabrahmam, a professor at the department of political science has co-authored different papers on public affairs and governance.

He has done Masters in political science and public administration from Andhra University and had completed his PhD in Political Science from the University of Hyderabad. (ANI)

