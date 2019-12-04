Left Menu
Seven IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 09:29 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 09:28 IST
Seven IAS officers have been transferred in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. The transfer orders were issued on Tuesday night

Bharatpur Collector Jogaram was transferred to Jaipur as collector while Director, Secondary Education-Bikaner, Nathmal Didel, was made Bharatpur collector. Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Vikas Bhale will also be the Commissioner-Devsthan department in Udaipur while holding the post of Udaipur Divisional Commissioner.

Aruna Rajoria, Nannumal Pahadia, Himanshu Gupta and Shuchi Tyagi are the other IAS officers who have been transferred.

