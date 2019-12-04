Left Menu
Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over renaming Madras High Court

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-12-2019 12:01 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:01 IST
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu. Vaiko is a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu.

The Winter Session of the Parliament started on November 18 and will continue till December 13. The High Court (Alteration of Names) Bill, 2016, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 19, 2016, to change the names of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay High Courts to Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai High Courts, respectively.

In August 2016, the Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously passed a resolution asking the central government to rename the Madras high court as Tamil Nadu high court and not as Chennai high court. (ANI)

