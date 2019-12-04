Delhi: Two bodies with bullet injuries found inside car in Rohini

The body of a man and a woman with bullet injuries were found inside a car parked in Rohini on Wednesday.

"Body of a man and a woman found in a car in Rohini, this morning. Prima facie it appears that the man shot the woman with his licensed revolver and later shot himself. The investigation is underway," said DCP Rohini, SD Mishra in a statement.

The deceased people have been identified as Omprakash Kukreja (62) and Sudipta Mukherjee (55). Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 7:30 am. (ANI)

