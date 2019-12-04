Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Two bodies with bullet injuries found inside car in Rohini

The body of a man and a woman with bullet injuries were found inside a car parked in Rohini on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:13 IST
Delhi: Two bodies with bullet injuries found inside car in Rohini
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The body of a man and a woman with bullet injuries were found inside a car parked in Rohini on Wednesday.

"Body of a man and a woman found in a car in Rohini, this morning. Prima facie it appears that the man shot the woman with his licensed revolver and later shot himself. The investigation is underway," said DCP Rohini, SD Mishra in a statement.

The deceased people have been identified as Omprakash Kukreja (62) and Sudipta Mukherjee (55). Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 7:30 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian OpenAdam Scott is keen to stick it to Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next weeks Presidents Cup but first he wants to e...

UPDATE 4-Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping aside as leaders of the Internet behemoth they founded 21 years ago, ending an extraordinary run that saw them build one of the worlds most valuable and influential companies. Trust...

Over 33,000 appeals, complaints pending in CIC: Govt

Over 33,000 complaints and appeals are pending with the Central Information Commission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, 33,487 number of second appealscomplaints are pending as...

Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminum Park in Odisha. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan sought his personal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019