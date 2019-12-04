Left Menu
Man booked for duping Jammu resident of Rs 28 lakhs

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Crime branch has registered a case against a person for allegedly duping a local resident here of Rs 28 lakhs on the pretext of offering him partnership in operating different cooperative projects, an agency spokesperson said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against Upendra Singh Rudradev, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, for cheating and duping Puran Chand, a resident of Gazipur kullia village in Jammu, to the tune of Rs 28 lakhs, the spokesperson said.

"The complainant had alleged that the accused introduced himself as national head of the organization committee of Indian Cooperative Mission and with criminal and dishonest intention offered him partnership on the pretext of operating different projects of the Mission," the spokesperson said. On the basis of the complaint, the crime branch took cognizance and initiated a preliminary enquiry which prima facie established that the complainant was defrauded by the accused, the spokesperson said.

"The investigation has been set in motion," he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

