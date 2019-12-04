Maha: Skating instructor found dead, murder suspected

A skating instructor was found dead with his throat slit on Wednesday morning near Hinjewadi in Pune in Maharashtra, police said. A case of murder was registered after the body of Nilesh Naik was found in an open ground in Marunji area, a Hinjewadi police station officer said.

"There was a deep cut on the throat of the deceased and blood splattered all over," he said, adding that police were informed about the body by some local people. Police suspected that Naik, who appears to be in his 30s, was killed in a drunken brawl, as some empty bottles of beer were found at the spot.

"We have learnt that the deceased was a skating instructor. We have registered a case of murder," the officer added..

