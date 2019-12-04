Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Skating instructor found dead, murder suspected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:37 IST
Maha: Skating instructor found dead, murder suspected

A skating instructor was found dead with his throat slit on Wednesday morning near Hinjewadi in Pune in Maharashtra, police said. A case of murder was registered after the body of Nilesh Naik was found in an open ground in Marunji area, a Hinjewadi police station officer said.

"There was a deep cut on the throat of the deceased and blood splattered all over," he said, adding that police were informed about the body by some local people. Police suspected that Naik, who appears to be in his 30s, was killed in a drunken brawl, as some empty bottles of beer were found at the spot.

"We have learnt that the deceased was a skating instructor. We have registered a case of murder," the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhar Kapur to reunite with 'Elizabeth' writer Michael Hirst for 'Ibis Trilogy'

Veteran writer Michael Hirst has come on board to pen the screenplay for series The Ibis Trilogy, to be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The project marks Hirst and Kapurs third collaboration after Elizabeth1998 and Elizabeth The...

Union Cabinet approves extension of SC/ST reservation in Lok Sabha, state assemblies for 10 years

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 10 years, but is learnt to have done away with a similar quota for the Anglo-Indian community. The reservatio...

EIB provides EUR 150m to boost Salzgitter AG's competitiveness

The European Investment Bank EIB is providing EUR 150 million to Salzgitter AG, one of the largest European steel and technology groups in Europe. The company will use the fresh funds to strengthen its competitiveness and increase sustainab...

U.S. and China move closer to phase-one trade deal - Bloomberg

The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday had said a trade agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019