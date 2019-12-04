Navy day celebrated

Navy day was celebrated by the Southern Naval Command here on Wednesday. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, laid a wreath at the War Memorial in the Naval Base to pay homage to officers and men who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the Nation.

Warships of SNC were also dressed with multiple "signal flags" to mark the occasion, a Defence statement said. Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour on this very day during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.

