Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cremate us together, Ghaziabad businessman scribbled on wall before committing suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:18 IST
Cremate us together, Ghaziabad businessman scribbled on wall before committing suicide

When the police got into the flat of businessman Gulshan Vasudeva, they found bodies of his son and daughter and a suicide note scrawled on the wall in which he wished that all the five members of his family be cremated together, an official said on Wednesday. Vasudeva (45), who along with his wife Parveen and manager Sanjana jumped to death from their eighth-floor apartment in Indirapuram early on Tuesday, had also stuck currency notes amounting to Rs 10,000 on the wall to cover his funeral expenses.

He had also pasted bounced cheques on the wall given to him by his brother-in-law Rakesh Verma, whom he blamed for putting him and his family under financial distress and compelling him to commit suicide. "The cheques had bounced and the money Vasudeva had invested in the property at Verma's behest was not returned, leaving him bankrupt and the family in depression," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

Referring to Vasudeva's wish of cremating all five together, Singh said, "It is up to the family members and the relatives of the deceased to decide how to cremate them but the currency notes which were pasted on the wall would be handed over to them as per his last wish." After killing his son Hrithik (14) and daughter Hrithika (18), Vasudeva had also killed the family's pet rabbit, apprently thinking who would feed it after their death.

Vasudeva had then made a video call to one of his uncles, Ramesh Arora, on WhatsApp and showed him the scene at his house around 3.30 am on Tuesday, minutes before ending his own life. "Arora, who lives in Delhi's Jhilmil, was alarmed by the situation and assured that he will help Vasudeva financially and urged him not to take any step further. But after four and a half minute of the video call, during which he told Arora how depressed he was, Vasudeva decided to end his own life too," Singh said.

The officer said on a previous occasion, Vasudeva, who had started having mental health issues, had told Arora about his depression. "He had started winding up his work. Around a month ago, he had asked his domestic help not to come to work anymore after paying her salary.

"He had distributed some thermal wear and clothes to the guards of the society to show everything was well with him but deep within he was planning the extreme step," he said. The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested Vasudeva's brother-in-law Rakesh Verma and charged hm with abetment of suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal leads country in rescuing trafficked children: NGO

West Bengal leads the country in rescuing trafficked children, an NGO official has said. Saji Philip, Director of Operations of NGO International Justice Mission, at a programme held here recently, said, Of the missing children who were tr...

Government job aspirants protest cheating in recruitment exam

Government job aspirants held a protest on Wednesday against irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by a state-run board and demanded resignation of its chairman and cancellation of the recruitment test in Gujarat. Nearly 700 prote...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Streets main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washingto...

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019